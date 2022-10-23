Norwood Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 628,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 43,761 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

