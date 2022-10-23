Norwood Financial Corp Sells 45 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

DE stock traded up $17.54 on Friday, reaching $383.06. 1,387,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,852. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

