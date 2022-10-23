Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

