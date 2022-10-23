Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,486 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of Nutrien worth $111,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

