NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.78.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.