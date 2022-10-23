NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 22,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

