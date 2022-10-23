O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Position Raised by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up approximately 2.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,921,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

O-I Glass Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $16.56. 1,300,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.