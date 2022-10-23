Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Open Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $877.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 209,247 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $22,345,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 40.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Open Lending by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Open Lending by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

