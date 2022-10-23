Oppenheimer Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

