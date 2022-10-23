Orbit Chain Hits Market Cap of $66.54 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $66.54 million and $1.67 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

