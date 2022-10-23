Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 24th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Ostin Technology Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OST opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. Ostin Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.