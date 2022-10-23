Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $85.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.