Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.21

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Oxen has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $85,158.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00272370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00119451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00749498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00244185 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,405,990 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

