PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.06 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $677,702.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

