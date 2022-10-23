Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Passage Bio by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

