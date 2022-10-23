Pax Dollar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.36 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.86 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001883 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020135 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000193 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
