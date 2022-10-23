Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,029. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

