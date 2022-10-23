Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

