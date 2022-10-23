Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Stories

