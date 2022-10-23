Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

