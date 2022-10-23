Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Hits $1,676.33 on Major Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for $1,676.33 or 0.08573849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

