Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TLK opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

