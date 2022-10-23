Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TLK opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)
