Peterson Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22.

