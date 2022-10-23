Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.15.

