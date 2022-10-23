Peterson Wealth Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
