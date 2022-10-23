Peterson Wealth Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.