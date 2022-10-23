Peterson Wealth Management Sells 2,737 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

