PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.64.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 241.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.