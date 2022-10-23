PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $400,695. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

