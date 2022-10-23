Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 6,780,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,584. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

