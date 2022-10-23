Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 47.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 895.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

