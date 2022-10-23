Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,606. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 26,662,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,762,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

