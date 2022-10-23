Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $76.29 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $76.29 million and approximately $59,594.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00269718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00096042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,345,338 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

