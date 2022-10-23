Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 36.19%.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $533,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.