PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,402.38 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $571,402.38 and approximately $1,266.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00274173 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017271 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

