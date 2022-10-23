PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $848,324.91

PotCoin (POT) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $848,324.91 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00272842 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001353 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017330 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

