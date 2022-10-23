PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

