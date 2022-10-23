Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
SQFTP stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.14.
About Presidio Property Trust
