Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

