Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 132 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

