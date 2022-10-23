Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.78 billion-$79.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.99 billion.

PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.85.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,727,000 after buying an additional 104,946 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,013,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

