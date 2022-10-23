Prom Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00028875 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $92.54 million and $3.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,474.95 or 0.99963737 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003384 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.52244391 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,661,966.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.