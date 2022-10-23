Prometeus Price Hits $5.60 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $107.82 million and approximately $268,665.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00028647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

