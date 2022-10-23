Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of A stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $1,476,564.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.