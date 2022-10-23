Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered by Wedbush

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($8.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $14.25 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $309.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

