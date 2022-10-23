QITMEER NETWORK Trading 65.4% Lower This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00015754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 65.4% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $172,627.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,390.47 or 0.28093591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010972 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 3.5113216 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $218,581.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

