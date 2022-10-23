QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

