Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 3,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

