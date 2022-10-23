Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,097,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.