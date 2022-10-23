Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.38 Billion

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00021842 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $181,076.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25021729 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,060.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

