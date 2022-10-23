QUASA Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $98.69 million and approximately $139,884.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.95 or 1.00009707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003482 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00045516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128751 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $138,864.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

